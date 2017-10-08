A Chargers official told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's too early to say Williams (back) will make his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Raiders.

An earlier report suggested Williams likely will be ready for Week 6, but it's apparently not something that should be counted on at this juncture. A full practice session would be a major step in the right direction, considering Williams has been listed as a limited participant on every injury report since Friday (Sept. 15) of Week 2. He'll likely be eased in with a part-time role whenever he's ready, as the Chargers already have a productive wideout trio in the form of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.