Chargers' Mike Williams: Still not certain for Week 6
A Chargers official told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's too early to say Williams (back) will make his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Raiders.
An earlier report suggested Williams likely will be ready for Week 6, but it's apparently not something that should be counted on at this juncture. A full practice session would be a major step in the right direction, considering Williams has been listed as a limited participant on every injury report since Friday (Sept. 15) of Week 2. He'll likely be eased in with a part-time role whenever he's ready, as the Chargers already have a productive wideout trio in the form of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Likely to make NFL debut Oct. 15•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Officially out for Week 5•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Unlikely to return for Week 5•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited again this week•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not yet set for pro debut•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues to be limited at practice•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week