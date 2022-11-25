Williams (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Williams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his apparent absence from Friday's session has the wideout trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Williams is ruled out for the contest later Friday, the stage would be set for Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see expanded opportunities at wide receiver this weekend alongside Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited practice on tap•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ankle aggravation downplayed•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't return after ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Re-injures ankle on SNF•