Though Williams (ankle) wasn't practicing Thursday, he was spotted off to the side working with Chargers' Director of Sports Performance Anthony Lomando, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The wideout, who was inactive for the team's Week 12 win over the Cardinals, thus has one more opportunity to participate in practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. If, however, Williams remains sidelined for a second straight contest, DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer would continue to to see expanded pass-catching roles alongside Keenan Allen.