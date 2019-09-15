Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions, is still being viewed as a true game-time decision ahead of the Chargers' 1:00 p.m. EDT Week 2 kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Anthony Lynn labeled Williams as a game-time call at the conclusion of Friday's practice, and while the wideout's outlook hasn't changed dramatically in the past two days, Rapoport notes that there's "some optimism growing" that Williams will be ready to play. Before a decision on Williams' status is made, he'll test out his knee in a workout early Sunday. If the. Chargers determine the risk of further injury is minimal, he'll get the green light to suit up and could profile as the team's top target in the red zone with Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.