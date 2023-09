Williams exited Sunday's game at Minnesota due to a knee injury.

Williams was on the receiving end of a screen pass from Justin Herbert late in the third quarter that he took for 11 yards. However, Williams took a hit at the end of the play and remained on the turf for a spell. He eventually was carted to the locker room, after which the nature of the injury was revealed. Williams had seven catches (on eight targets) for 121 yards and one touchdown at the time of his departure.