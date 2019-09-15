Chargers' Mike Williams: Suiting up Sunday
Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Termed a game-time call heading into Sunday, Williams ultimately gained clearance to suit up despite only turned in one limited practice during the week. Though he'll be available in Detroit, Williams won't necessarily be a safe bet to take on the 64 percent snap share he received in the overtime win over the Colts in Week 1. Adam Schefter of ESPN speculated earlier Sunday that the Chargers could lean on Williams primarily in red-zone situations, where he would profile as one of the team's top targets sans top tight end Hunter Henry (knee).
