Chargers' Mike Williams: Suits up Sunday

Williams (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williams, who has caught eight passes (on 15 targets) for 157 yards in three games to date, may not absorb nearly the volume that fellow receiver Keenan Allen does, but the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder demonstrated last season when he scored 10 TDs that he can be a dangerous weapon for the Chargers near the goal line.

