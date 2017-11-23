Williams (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

As is Travis Benjamin (abdomen), with both players profiling as speculative Week 12 fantasy plays while working in a crowded Chargers pass-catching corps. Williams did record career-highs in catches (five), targets (eight) and receiving yards (38) in this past Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills, but the 2017 first-rounder will need to string together some productive outings before his upside translates into fantasy reliability.