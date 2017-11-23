Chargers' Mike Williams: Suits up Thursday
Williams (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
As is Travis Benjamin (abdomen), with both players profiling as speculative Week 12 fantasy plays while working in a crowded Chargers pass-catching corps. Williams did record career-highs in catches (five), targets (eight) and receiving yards (38) in this past Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills, but the 2017 first-rounder will need to string together some productive outings before his upside translates into fantasy reliability.
