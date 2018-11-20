Williams caught two of his three targets for 56 yards in the 23-22 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The lack of opportunities makes Williams a difficult fantasy play any given week, but it's hard to argue that the second-year receiver isn't a big-play threat. Despite catching two or fewer passes for the sixth time this season, the 2017 first-round pick snagged receptions of 29 and 27 yards to put the Chargers in scoring position on both occasions. Williams' fantasy potential is limited so long as Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen continue to see the lion's share of the targets, but he remains an intriguing name to follow for the future, particular since the former is expected to hit free agency this offseason.