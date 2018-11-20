Chargers' Mike Williams: Tallies 56 receiving yards
Williams caught two of his three targets for 56 yards in the 23-22 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
The lack of opportunities makes Williams a difficult fantasy play any given week, but it's hard to argue that the second-year receiver isn't a big-play threat. Despite catching two or fewer passes for the sixth time this season, the 2017 first-round pick snagged receptions of 29 and 27 yards to put the Chargers in scoring position on both occasions. Williams' fantasy potential is limited so long as Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen continue to see the lion's share of the targets, but he remains an intriguing name to follow for the future, particular since the former is expected to hit free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Cleared for Week 11•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Does not record target•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches fifth touchdown of season•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Collects fourth touchdown of 2018•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Only snags one catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...