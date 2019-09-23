Chargers' Mike Williams: Targeted seven times
Williams hauled in three of his seven targets for 45 yards in Week 3 against the Texans.
Slowed early on in the season by a knee injury, Williams turned in his highest target total of the season. It's difficult to project expectations for him moving forward, however, as Philip Rivers threw the ball 46 times, inflating Williams' total targets. Clearly second in line for targets behind Keenan Allen for the time being, Williams may remain reliant on finding the end zone to rack up fantasy production. On the other hand, Week 4 could be the time for a breakout performance, as the Chargers draw a matchup with the the woeful Dolphins.
