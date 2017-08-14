Williams (herniated disc) is believed to be targeting a return to action in October, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the wideout addressing his back issue through rest and rehab rather than surgery, the Chargers hope that Williams can return to practice in September, barring any setbacks. While the report implies that the No. 7 overall pick will miss some regular-season action, it does point to Williams being able to play in a majority of the Chargers' tilts in 2017. Added clarity on his situation could come as soon as Sept. 2, when roster decisions are on tap. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Williams' stay on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list might extend to the regular season.