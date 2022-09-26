Williams caught just one of six targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in the 38-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Despite Keenan Allen (hamstring) missing a second straight game, Williams was shockingly completely kept in check despite the Chargers attempting 45 passes to just 12 runs. The 27-year-old at least managed to score the team's only touchdown on the afternoon, but through three weeks Williams has either been dominant or nearly absent, with absolutely nothing inbetween those spectrums. Expect a better offensive gameplan against the lowly Texans in Week 4.