Chargers' Mike Williams: To be evaluated by Chargers
Williams (back) will be evaluated upon his arrival to training camp, at which point the Chargers will determine an appropriate workload, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports.
Williams suffered a mild disc herniation in his lower back during rookie minicamp, which recently raised speculation that he could undergo surgery to repair the problem. In retort to those reports, however, Williams denied that an operation will be necessary, instead insisting, "everything is good." While that appears an optimistic exaggeration, Williams' true condition should be reflected by his status to start training camp. At the moment, it appears the most likely outcome is Williams being placed on Los Angeles' PUP list until he's ready to take the field.
