Chargers' Mike Williams: Touchdown drought continues

Williams caught four of six targets for 47 scoreless yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.

The breakout year hasn't come to fruition with Williams, as the third-year wideout has failed to top six receptions or 83 yards in a game, and he hasn't scored a touchdown this season. The big-bodied wideout has been targeted in the red zone in five straight contests, including three times within the five-yard line, so it feels like he's just knocking on the door. However, his 52.3 percent catch rate combined with the return of Hunter Henry, who has 197 yards over the last two games, could hinder Williams from reaching his potential.