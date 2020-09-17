Williams, who was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, is feeling "more explosive" after emerging from Sunday's win without aggravating his shoulder or 2019 knee injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Williams' shoulder injury was reportedly set to keep him out for three-to-four weeks, but after a week's worth of questionable designations, the big-bodied wideout managed to play Sunday and comfortable asserted himself as one of Tyrod Taylor's top targets. It's all the more impressive given Williams was limited by a knee injury for much of 2019 as well, sapping the Clemson product of some of his trademark leaping ability along with his speed after the catch. Williams heads into next week's matchup against the Chiefs closer to full health, which could be important considering he averages 54.2 yards and 5.4 targets in five career games against his division foe.