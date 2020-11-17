Williams caught two of his five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins.
Williams was overshadowed by Jalen Guyton this week as the No. 3 receiver caught double the amount of targets. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn't seem to look for Williams a lot until the fourth quarter, where he dropped two passes and one of his targets got intercepted. Williams also has not registered a touchdown in three consecutive weeks, but he could be poised for a nice outing with the lowly Jets on tap for Week 11.
