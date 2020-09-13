Williams (shoulder) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old is officially considered questionable after working as a limited participant at practice this week, but it appears he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday. Coach Anthony Lynn was expecting Williams to be a game-time decision, so there's still a chance he could play Sunday if his shoulder shows some improvement. Jalen Guyton and Joe Reed are likely to step in as the outside receiver should Williams be unable to suit up.
