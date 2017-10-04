Play

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hinted that Williams (back) probably won't be available any sooner than the team's Week 6 game against the Raiders, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "Increase [Williams'] workload a little bit more," said Lynn, of the team's plan for Williams during practices this week. "See where he's at next week."

The Chargers have been cautious with their rookie first-round pick, perhaps viewing him as a luxury due to their wealth of talent at wide receiver. Williams was a limited practice participant the past two weeks, and it sounds like he's headed for a similar path leading up to Sunday's road game against the Giants. The more realistic target date for his NFL debut is in Week 6 or 7, at which point Williams could push No. 3 receiver Travis Benjamin for snaps. Given that Keenan Allen handles most of the slot work, Williams' exceptional size shouldn't work against him as he battles for snaps.

