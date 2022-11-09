Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday he considers Williams (ankle) to be "more like week-to-week."

Staley said Williams is progressing, though still not practicing, now two and a half weeks removed from suffering a high ankle sprain. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is among the group of Chargers that Staley labelled day-to-day, but Allen isn't expected to practice at the beginning of the week as the team prepares for a Sunday night matchup with San Francisco. Williams is in line to be out again, but he might have a shot for Week 11 vs. Kansas City or Week 12 at Arizona.