Williams (back) will be evaluated upon his arrival to training camp, at which point the Chargers will determine an appropriate workload, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Williams suffered a mild disc herniation in his lower back during rookie minicamp, which raised speculation that he could undergo surgery to address the issue. In response to that chatter, Williams denied that surgery will be necessary, instead insisting Saturday that "everything is good." While Williams remains optimistic about his health, his true condition should be determined once the Chargers have a chance to examine him. At the moment, it appears the most likely outcome is Williams being placed on the team's preseason physically unable to perform list until he's ready to take the field.