Chargers' Mike Williams: Will be offensive factor
Williams is expected to be a "big part of the offense" according to quarterback Philip Rivers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
File this under the category of, "no duh". The article suggests Williams could end up developing into Rivers' favorite receiver, highlighting the duo's 10-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2018 to reinforce the point, but that's an unlikely proposition considering Keenan Allen's heavy involvement in the offense. Two years removed from what essentially amounted to a season-ending back injury, the 6-foot-5 behemoth is a trendy value pick in fantasy considering his previously stated propensity to snag touchdowns, but with Tyrell Williams jumping to the division-rival Raiders in the offseason, Mike Williams also figures to be a solid source of targets, which will almost certainly lead to an improvement upon his 43 receptions from last season. Touchdowns have been a historically fluid statistic to predict each season, but Williams' floor as a verified red zone threat should buoy any sort of fantasy optimism for the 24-year-old, while an expected increase in snaps, targets and receptions giving credence to his fast-rising fantasy stock.
