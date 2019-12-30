Chargers' Mike Williams: Will rest knee during offseason

Williams acknowledged after the Chargers' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs that he had been battling pain in his knee throughout the season after getting injured in the team's win over the Colts in the opener, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Williams indicated that all follow-up MRIs conducted on his knee cleared him of any major damage and allowed him to play on, he wasn't the dominant force in the red zone he had been in 2018. Despite sitting out just one game, Williams finished with two touchdowns, eight fewer than he registered the year prior. On a positive note, he developed into more of a downfield threat, averaging a career-high 20.4 yards per reception and narrowly clearing 1,000 yards for the season. He'll likely take the necessary time off to rest his knee, but Williams should be good to go for spring workouts, as he's not expected to require any offseason procedures.