Williams will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of his knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news is the Chargers believe Williams' ACL is not damaged, but the bad news is he is expected to miss time with the injury. More should be known about Williams' status moving forward after the results of his MRI are released.

