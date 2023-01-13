Williams (back) has been ruled out for Saturday night's playoff game against the Jaguars.
The report notes that the wideout, who was previously listed as questionable by the Chargers, will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment for his back injury. In Williams' looming absence, look for Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see added snaps in the team's postseason opener alongside Keenan Allen.
