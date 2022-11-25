Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After suffering a setback with his ankle in his return to action in Week 11, Williams will sit this one out and target a potential return to the lineup in Week 13 against the Raiders. In his absence this weekend, look for Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer to head the Chargers' wideout corps versus Arizona, with DeAndre Carter also in line to see added opportunities in the team's passing attack.