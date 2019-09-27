Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Miami.
Williams gutted through a knee injury the first three games of the season, averaging nearly 10.5 yards per target but failing to reach the end zone on his eight catches. He came out of Sunday's loss to the Texans with a back injury that didn't allow him to take the practice field this week, hence the reason for his first absence of 2019. With fellow wide receiver Travis Benjamin () doubtful to play this Sunday, Keenan Allen is again on pace for a outsized volume in the Chargers' passing attack.
