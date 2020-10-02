Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay.
Williams didn't play much during the second half of the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Panthers. Late in the contest, he was deemed questionable to return due to a hamstring injury, an issue that kept him off the practice field this week. As such, it's no surprise Williams won't suit up Sunday. Look for Jalen Guyton to receive most of the reps at outside receiver as long as Williams is sidelined.
