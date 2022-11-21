Williams (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Williams hurt his ankle in the first half, likely aggravating an injury that had sidelined him since Week 7. His return was originally deemed questionable, but the wide receiver was ruled out at halftime. Williams will look to heal up before the Chargers travel to Arizona in Week 12.
