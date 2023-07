The Chargers signed Wright on Wednesday following a tryout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wright caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns for Purdue in 2021, but he was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season and was removed from the Boliermakers' program. The 6-foot-3 wideout has an NFL frame, but he ran just a 4.69-second 40-yard dash during a workout in early June, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.