Fox registered six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.

While the Chargers' pass-rushing corps continues to struggle with injury concerns, Fox stepped up with a career-high six stops in Week 16, while he also compiled his first two-sack performance as a professional Monday. The 28-year-old needs just two more tackles and one more sack to reach new career highs in those categories, and he'll have an opportunity to achieve those marks come New Year's Day against the Rams.