Fox finished the 2022-23 season with 38 tackles (24 solo), 6.5 sacks and an additional 1.5 tackles for loss across 17 games.

Fox had the best season of his career, setting new highs in both total tackles and sacks. The 28-year-old finished second on the team in sacks and tied for fourth in tackles for loss despite playing only 55 percent of the team's snaps. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Fox should continue to provide value as a pass rusher either in Los Angeles or elsewhere next season.