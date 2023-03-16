The Chargers re-signed Fox on Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Fox recorded career highs in tackles (38) and sacks (6.5) while playing every regular-season game during his first campaign with the Chargers in 2022. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has not missed a game since returning from a torn ACL suffered during OTAs with the Rams in 2018. He's also seen his overall production increase year-over-year while going from the Rams to the Panthers to the Chargers over the past four seasons. Fox will now look to maintain his starting role while on a new two-year on contract with the Bolts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.