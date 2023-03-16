The Chargers re-signed Fox on Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Fox recorded career highs in tackles (38) and sacks (6.5) while playing every regular season game during his first campaign with the Chargers in 2022. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has not missed a game since returning from a torn ACL suffered during OTAs with the Rams in 2018. He's also seen his overall production increase year-over-year while going from the Rams to the Panthers to the Chargers over the past four seasons. Fox will now look to maintain his starting role while on a new two-year on contract with the Bolts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.