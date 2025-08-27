The Chargers didn't move Harris (eye) to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, meaning he'll open the upcoming season on the active roster, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Harris missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason due to an eye injury that he suffered due to a fireworks accident during a Fourth of July event. While he resided on the active/non-football injury list during that time, he was able to work with team trainers on the side as of Aug. 12 before GM John Hortiz said during the Chargers' final exhibition that Harris was "on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully Week 1," per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. Harris isn't a guarantee to be available Friday, Sept. 5 against the Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil, but he at least will be eligible to practice ahead of that contest. For as long as Harris remains sidelined, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton will lead L.A.'s backfield, with Hassan Haskins backing him up.