Harris carried eight times for 28 yards and added two receptions for 20 yards on two targets in Monday's 20-9 win over the Raiders.

After getting in limited practice reps throughout training camp and the preseason while recovering from a superficial eye injury, Harris took on a light role in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, playing just 18 percent of the offensive snaps and logging two touches (one carry, one catch). However, with the longer turnaround for the Week 2 matchup allowing Harris to get further ramped up, the veteran continued to handle a reserve role but ended up poaching more work from rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton in Monday's victory. While Hampton continued to pace the Chargers backfield in playing time by taking the field for 36 of 58 offensive snaps (62 percent share), he mustered just 24 yards on eight carries and had one catch for one yard. Harris wasn't much more efficient with his opportunities on the ground, but he still nearly doubled up his snap share from the season opener, taking the field for 20 plays (34 percent). Hampton will likely get another chance to lead the backfield during Sunday's game against Denver, though Harris is still expected to have a role in the game plan and could end up seeing his snap share tick up a little more after marginally outperforming the rookie in Week 2.