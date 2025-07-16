GM Joe Hortiz said Wednesday that Harris likely will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list as doctors continue to monitor the eye injury that he suffered during a fireworks incident at a Fourth of July event, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris remains in the Bay Area as of Wednesday afternoon but is expected to report to The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif. later in the day. Hortiz noted the Chargers have yet to ascertain the extent of Harris' injury, but his agent has called it a "superficial" one, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. Once Harris joins his teammates, L.A. is expected to make the aforementioned transaction, but he'll be able to practice as soon as he passes a physical. How Harris and rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton fare in training camp and the preseason should determine the breakdown of RB touches between the duo at the start of the regular season.