Harris﻿﻿ (eye) has been cleared for contact, NFL.com reports.

Per the report, there is a possibility that Harris could play Friday against the Chiefs, according to coach Jim Harbaugh. The running back sustained an eye injury during a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July, but it appears as though he is approaching a return to action. Added context with regard to Harris' Week 1 status will arrive no later than the posting of the Chargers' first official practice/injury report ahead of Friday's contest. Once available, Harris will pair with 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton to pace a Chargers backfield that also includes Hassan Haskins.