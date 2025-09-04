Harris (eye) doesn't have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Harris was on track to play in the season opener, and after the running back logged three consecutive full practices this week, Harbaugh's prediction has now come to pass. Per Smith, Harbaugh wasn't willing to go into specifics regarding how extensively Harris might be used Friday, though he told Rich Eisen of ESPN in a pre-broadcast meeting that rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton would draw the start over Harris, according to Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. Harris is still expected to have a role in the Chargers' game plan, but the uncertainty of his snap and touch counts after he missed all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from a superficial eye injury make it difficult to depend on him as an option in Week 1 fantasy lineups.