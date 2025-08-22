Harris (eye) has ramped up his workload of late, with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh recently saying that the running back feels better with each passing day, Eric Smith of chargers.com reports.

Harris remains on the non-football injury list, limited to individual/rehab work and still not ready to practice with teammates. That's an obvious concern for his Week 1 availability with the start of the season less than three weeks away, but it does at least seem like the Chargers expect him to contribute at some point this season. Harris suffered a fireworks accident earlier this summer, keeping him out for all of training camp and leaving rookie Omarion Hampton without serious competition for first-team work this summer. Harris will be ineligible for Weeks 1-4 if the Chargers don't activate him from the NFI list by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.