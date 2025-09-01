Harris (eye) expects to play in Friday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

On that topic, Harris noted Monday, "I'm ramping up to it." While the running back didn't go into any details about his fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July, he said that his vision has not been affected, while describing his eye injury as "superficial." The Chargers' upcoming first official practice report will add further context to Harris' Week 1 status, but it looks like he's trending toward seeing action versus Kansas City, though in that scenario it's unclear what sort of volume he might see in tandem with rookie first-rounder Omarion Hampton.