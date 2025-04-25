Harris has new backfield competition after the Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall Thursday night.

At 6-foot, 221 pounds, Hampton is smaller than Harris but larger than most NFL lead backs, and with 4.46 combine speed to boot. It may not be long before he challenges Harris for the starting job, although the veteran almost certainly would retain a role in that scenario, if only for pass blocking and to help keep Hampton fresh. Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March, with all of that money guaranteed and another $4 million available via incentives. Compared to other RBs, that can either be viewed as low-end-starter money or the top of the market for backups.