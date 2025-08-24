GM Joe Hortiz said during Saturday's preseason game at San Francisco that Harris (eye) is "doing great, going through all the medical processes," but the running back is "on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully Week 1," Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

These comments from Hortiz are a sharp departure from those via coach Jim Harbaugh, who told Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site Thursday that when Harris is "ready to play, he'll be ready to play." Harris has been on the active/non-football injury list since the start of training camp after suffering an apparent eye injury during a fireworks accident at a Fourth of July event. How the team proceeds on cutdown day this Tuesday may be telling for his availability for the season opener Friday, Sept. 5 against the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. If he's activated from active/NFI, Harris will have a chance to join rookie Omarion Hampton in L.A.'s Week 1 backfield. If he's moved to the reserve/non-football injury list, however, Harris will be required to miss at least the first four games of the campaign.