Chargers' Najee Harris: Hurts ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Broncos, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, after sustaining an ankle injury.
Prior to that, Harris carried six times for 28 yards. In his absence, Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins are available to handle the Chargers' Week 3 backfield duties.
