Harris (eye) was in a helmet and a weighted vest while walking around the practice field Saturday,Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris has only been spotted on the field in shorts and a t-shirt prior to Saturday as he recovers from an eye injury. His unconventional participation Saturday doesn't signal that he's particularly close to a return from the active/non-football injury list, but it still marks progress in his recovery.

