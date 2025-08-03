Chargers' Najee Harris: Makes limited progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (eye) was in a helmet and a weighted vest while walking around the practice field Saturday,Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Harris has only been spotted on the field in shorts and a t-shirt prior to Saturday as he recovers from an eye injury. His unconventional participation Saturday doesn't signal that he's particularly close to a return from the active/non-football injury list, but it still marks progress in his recovery.
More News
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: No timetable for return•
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: Officially placed on NFI list•
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: Bound for active/NFI list•
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: Should practice soon•
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: Sustains superficial eye injury•
-
Chargers' Najee Harris: Facing competition from Hampton•