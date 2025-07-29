As Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions approaches, coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that there is still no timetable for the return of Harris (eye) to practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris, who sustained an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July, has been on the active/non-football injury list since July 17, though the running back has been spotted on the field during practice in shorts and a t-shirt. Until he's ready to return to drills, 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton should continue to see added first-team reps. Once Harris is cleared to practice, he'll be able to make his case for a key backfield role alongside his highly touted rookie counterpart.