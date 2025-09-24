The Chargers placed Harris (Achilles) on IR on Wednesday.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Harris suffered a torn Achilles during this past Sunday's win over the Broncos and the running back will miss the remainder of the season, as a result. In his absence going forward, Omarion Hampton is in line to lead the Chargers backfield, with Hassan Haskins in reserve and Kimani Vidal as well as Amar Johnson representing possible additions via the team's practice squad.