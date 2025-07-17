Harris was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Chargers on Thursday.

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN, Harris, who sustained an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap July fourth, isn't expected to remain on the list long, according to Chargers GM Joe Hortiz. Once the running back is ready to return to the field, he'll be able to resume practicing, but until then 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton figures to see added first-team reps, with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson and Raheim Sanders also currently in the team's backfield mix.