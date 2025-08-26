The Chargers plan to move Harris (eye) to the active roster from the non-football injury list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As Kris Rhim of ESPN.com notes, the looming move suggests that the Chargers don't expect Harris to miss four games to start the season, but at this stage it's not a lock that he'll be available in Week 1. Harris, who sustained an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July, has been on the active/non-football injury list since July 17.