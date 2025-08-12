Harris (eye) participated in drills with a football for the first time during training camp Tuesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was able to do some drills off to the side of practice with an athletic trainer, his first action since suffering a "superficial eye injury" in early July. The running back is expected to be ready for the regular season according to his agent, Doug Hendrickson. The exact nature of Harris' injury hasn't been disclosed, but his return to action at practice is a step in the right direction. The Chargers will open their regular season Sept. 5 in Brazil against the Chiefs.