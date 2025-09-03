Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that he expects Harris (eye) will play this Friday against the Chiefs.

Harris said Monday that he planned to play, with his full practice participation Tuesday then confirming he was on track. Harbaugh echoed that Wednesday, although he declined to answer reporters questions about the extent of Harris' Week 1 role. "Those are really hard to predict," Harbaugh said. "Play counts and things of that nature. Get in there, play football and have at it. That's kind of the mindset. Not kind of, that is the mindset."